Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,526 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $25,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BKR stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.45.
Baker Hughes Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.
Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes
In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,500. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Baker Hughes Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
