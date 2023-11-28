Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $128,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 504,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,918,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $378,900 in the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.59.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

