Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after acquiring an additional 106,333 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,341,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 322,857 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 280.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 291,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 214,829 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

APLE opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

