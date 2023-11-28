Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $37,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 83.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $45,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,519 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on AR

Antero Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE AR opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.