Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,046 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 400.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 0.3 %

Amphenol stock opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $90.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.