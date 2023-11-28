Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Amcor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMCR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Amcor Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,453,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after buying an additional 447,520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amcor by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth $196,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. Amcor has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Amcor

(Get Free Report

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.