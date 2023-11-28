Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

