Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

ALLY stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.