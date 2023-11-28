Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $38,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 54,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 9.3% in the second quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 723,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.3 %

AL stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.90%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

