AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $724,000.

CWS stock opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.93. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $56.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84.

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

