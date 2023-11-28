A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $210,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.1 %

AOS opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $76.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.