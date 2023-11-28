659,674 Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 659,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,812,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 983,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner purchased 16,550 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David C. Dobson bought 5,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,947.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Kissner bought 16,550 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.58.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $451.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -132.08%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

