581 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,672,000 after acquiring an additional 801,990 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,208,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after acquiring an additional 187,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,401,000 after purchasing an additional 360,248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,005,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,844 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

