3,722 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Textron by 52.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.