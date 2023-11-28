1,767 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $482.30 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $449.14 and a 200-day moving average of $432.78.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 118,752 shares of company stock valued at $55,247,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

