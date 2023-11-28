1,632 Shares in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 22.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 839,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 155,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 14,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $263,374.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,046.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $439,571.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,116,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,586,325.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 14,495 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $263,374.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,046.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,431 shares of company stock worth $2,671,515. 30.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $633.13 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.50. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

