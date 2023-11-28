10,831 Shares in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,120.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 98,168 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 455,600.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MAXN opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MAXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies



Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

