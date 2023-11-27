Zuora (ZUO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ZUO opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $373,092.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,147 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $145,000.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,568.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $373,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at $195,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Zuora by 13.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after acquiring an additional 247,950 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 134,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

