Zuora (ZUO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Zuora Stock Performance
NYSE ZUO opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $373,092.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,147 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $145,000.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,568.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $373,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at $195,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Zuora
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zuora
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.