Zhihu (ZH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) will be posting its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 28th. Analysts expect Zhihu to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zhihu Price Performance

Zhihu stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.11.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Zhihu by 38.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zhihu by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,736,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after buying an additional 95,891 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,557,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 437,474 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.