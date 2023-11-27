Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $228.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,442 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $115,392,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,922,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after purchasing an additional 283,542 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

