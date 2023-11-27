XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of XPO worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,825,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in XPO by 50.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,077,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,167,000 after buying an additional 1,034,354 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XPO opened at $89.17 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 287.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised XPO from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

