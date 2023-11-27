Workday (WDAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 28th. Analysts expect Workday to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Workday Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $236.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday has a 12-month low of $142.13 and a 12-month high of $252.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Workday from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Workday by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

