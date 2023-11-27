West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Increased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,063,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.6 %

WST stock opened at $353.26 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.14 and a 200-day moving average of $369.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

