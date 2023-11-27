WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

WEC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $101.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

