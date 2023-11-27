Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

WM stock opened at $172.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.09 and its 200 day moving average is $163.12. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,838 shares of company stock worth $4,077,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

