Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.71% from the company’s previous close.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

NYSE VTLE opened at $45.84 on Monday. Vital Energy has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.27.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. Research analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

