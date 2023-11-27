Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VC. Citigroup upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VC opened at $118.55 on Monday. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average of $137.68.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

