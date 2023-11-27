Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

VSH stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

