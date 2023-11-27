Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,759.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $22.30 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

