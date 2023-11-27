Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 879.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,799,000 after purchasing an additional 771,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after purchasing an additional 628,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $239.54 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.85. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.