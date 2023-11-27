Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,754,000 after purchasing an additional 306,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,724,000 after purchasing an additional 277,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

VEEV opened at $176.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.64. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $225.49.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.