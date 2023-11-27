Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,796,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,790,000 after buying an additional 114,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,551,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after buying an additional 824,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,478,000 after buying an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,935,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,930,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after buying an additional 229,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.69. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

