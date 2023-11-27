Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306,726 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VLO opened at $124.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

