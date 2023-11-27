United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Get Our Latest Report on URI

United Rentals Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:URI opened at $467.31 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $492.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $439.76 and a 200-day moving average of $431.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.