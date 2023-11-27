Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $414.72 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.31 and a 200-day moving average of $428.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.70.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

