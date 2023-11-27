UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,922 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $203,745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 87.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after buying an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $21.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $43.19.

UGI Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. UGI’s payout ratio is -20.89%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

