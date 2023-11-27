UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,134,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,065,000 after buying an additional 12,907,622 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,245,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $26.33 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

