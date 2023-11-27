TRX Gold (TRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th.

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TRX Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 33,690 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

