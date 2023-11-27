Trust Investment Advisors Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $136.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

