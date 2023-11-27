Trexquant Investment LP Sells 17,267 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,267 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Bank of America boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $460.11 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.40.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.