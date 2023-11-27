Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,299 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Donaldson by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 22.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $60.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

