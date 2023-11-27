Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.89% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $32,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 32.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,795,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,472,000 after buying an additional 172,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,940,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 792,959 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,296.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 792,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,296.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

MODG opened at $11.76 on Monday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.