The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 51.44%. The company had revenue of $550.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Wendy’s

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.