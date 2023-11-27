The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.26) price target on the stock.

SGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.76) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,033.33 ($12.93).

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,104 ($13.81) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 997.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 944.81. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 725.40 ($9.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,152 ($14.41). The company has a market capitalization of £11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,520.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

