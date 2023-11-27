The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has GBX 970 ($12.14) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.26) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.39) to GBX 1,300 ($16.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.76) to GBX 1,250 ($15.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,033.33 ($12.93).

The Sage Group Stock Performance

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,104 ($13.81) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 997.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 944.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,520.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 725.40 ($9.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,152 ($14.41).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

