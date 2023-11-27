The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Holdings Lowered by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,476,271 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.57% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $40,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $26.86 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

