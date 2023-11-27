The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Kroger by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,619,420,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Kroger Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE KR opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

