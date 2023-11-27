The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 107.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,102,000 after purchasing an additional 355,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,123,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,981,000 after purchasing an additional 322,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,227,000 after purchasing an additional 133,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG opened at $30.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

