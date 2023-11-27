The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) to Sell

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Entain from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
About Entain
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
