Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114,597 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.69% of Textainer Group worth $28,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139,904 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Textainer Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Textainer Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Textainer Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Textainer Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 495,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 59,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $49.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGH. B. Riley cut shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

